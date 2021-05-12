NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

NKE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.