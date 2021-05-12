Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicox (NICXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.