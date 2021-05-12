Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,314,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,540,000 after purchasing an additional 694,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 196,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,396. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

