Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $816,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

CAT stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.96. The stock had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

