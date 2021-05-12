Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 2,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.