Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,782. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $238.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

