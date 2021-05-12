Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 103,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

