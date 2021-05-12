NFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $10.91 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $159,343.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.01014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,617.49 or 0.10318525 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

