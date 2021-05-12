Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by 86.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,795. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,472 shares of company stock worth $20,697,305. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.