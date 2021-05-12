Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 7,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,710. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

