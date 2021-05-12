Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%.
NASDAQ NEWT traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 7,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,710. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
