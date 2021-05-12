Newscrypto Market Capitalization Achieves $281.64 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $281.64 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.97 or 0.00657653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00248892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $654.14 or 0.01132178 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,349 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,701 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

