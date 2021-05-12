New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of DMC Global worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DMC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

