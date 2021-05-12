New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIP. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

