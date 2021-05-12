New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

