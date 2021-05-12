New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE HCI opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

