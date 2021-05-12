New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,846 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zynex worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

