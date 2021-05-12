New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Cato were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Cato by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cato by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CATO opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

