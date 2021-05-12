New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

