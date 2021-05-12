New Relic (NEWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

