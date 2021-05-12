New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director Buys $957,120.00 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NFE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 602,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,852. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

