Neville R. Ray Sells 30,577 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.