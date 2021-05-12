Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. 1,362,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,114,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 22.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

