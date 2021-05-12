Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Insider Sells A$3,564,000.00 in Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) insider David Reed sold 6,600,000 shares of Neometals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39), for a total value of A$3,564,000.00 ($2,545,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 34.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

