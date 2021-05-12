Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $2.96 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00005295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $51.78 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042809 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014841 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006522 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,863,193 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,418 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

