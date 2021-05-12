Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Peter James Purchases 57,500 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Peter James acquired 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,912.50 ($72,080.36).

Peter James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nearmap alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Peter James sold 382,075 shares of Nearmap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51), for a total value of A$809,999.00 ($578,570.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.