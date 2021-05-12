NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

