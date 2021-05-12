Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 3,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 449,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

NMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $572.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

