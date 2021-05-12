Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%.

NAVB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,194. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $95,155 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

