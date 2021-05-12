NatWest Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

