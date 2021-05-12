NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 1.96 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 189.04 ($2.47). 41,048,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.79. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The company has a market cap of £21.88 billion and a PE ratio of -54.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

