Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Trading Down 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 47.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $67,219.97 and $34.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.29 or 0.00606053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.