National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

