National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,812. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

