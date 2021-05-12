National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

