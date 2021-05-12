National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) versus UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Critical Analysis

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 1 6 7 0 2.43

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15% UBS Group 17.34% 9.82% 0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.03 $17.47 million $2.65 12.83 UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.95 $4.30 billion $1.14 13.25

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UBS Group beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking services, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. This division serves institutional, corporate, and wealth management clients. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

