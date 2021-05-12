National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$673.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

