Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

NSSC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,814. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

