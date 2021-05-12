Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%.
NSSC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,814. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.
In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
