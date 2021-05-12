Namecoin Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Namecoin has a market cap of $27.07 million and $58,445.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,448.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.81 or 0.02642546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.64 or 0.00662356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001869 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.