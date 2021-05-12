Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

