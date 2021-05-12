Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.53

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 5965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

