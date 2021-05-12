Murphy Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of -111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn ($0.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -63.3%.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

