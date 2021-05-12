Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$13.61. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 146,768 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

