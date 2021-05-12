MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,093 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 36.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

