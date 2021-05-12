MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

