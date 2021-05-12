MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.54 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

