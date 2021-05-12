MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

NYSE:A opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

