MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MSCI has raised its dividend by 121.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSCI to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $472.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

