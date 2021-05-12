Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.50

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.50 and traded as high as $32.22. Movado Group shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 156,233 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. Cowen increased their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $684.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $178.33 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Movado Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

