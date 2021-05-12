Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $203.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

