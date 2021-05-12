MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.78 ($125.62).

MOR opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

